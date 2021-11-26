Asian Insider Podcast: The troubled and volatile relationship between India and China

Asian Insider Ep 80: The troubled and volatile relationship between India and China
30:06 mins
Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the week's global talking points with expert guests.
In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh hosts two guests. Nirupama Rao, based in Bangalore, was India's former Foreign Secretary, former Ambassador to Peru and China and former High Commissioner to Sri Lanka.
Washington DC-based Jeff Smith is a research fellow at the Asian Studies Center and Foreign Policy at the Heritage Foundation.
0:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
2:03 The kind of thinking necessary to overcome the disputes on the India-China border
6:23 US Pentagon's annual report mentions military security and development involving China's construction activities on this border to press its claim at the Line of Actual Control (LAC)
11:18 China has taken some of India's territory over the past nine years - what is India's security and foreign policy establishment on this?
20:59 No reason not to assume that the LAC in the eastern sector of boundary will not come alive in the months to come, due to lack of trust and mutual sensitivity between the two countries
25:25 With the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) sharing concerns over China's growing power and gaining some traction, is this destined to be a dangerous bilateral situation for both countries?
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani
Subscribe to the Asian Insider Podcast channel and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Nirmal Ghosh on Twitter: https://str.sg/JD7r
Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories: https://str.sg/JbxG
Asian Insider newsletter.
Asian Insider videos.
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!
#STAsianInsider