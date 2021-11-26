Asian Insider Podcast: The troubled and volatile relationship between India and China

Asian Insider Ep 80: The troubled and volatile relationship between India and China

30:06 mins

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the week's global talking points with expert guests.

In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh hosts two guests. Nirupama Rao, based in Bangalore, was India's former Foreign Secretary, former Ambassador to Peru and China and former High Commissioner to Sri Lanka.

Washington DC-based Jeff Smith is a research fellow at the Asian Studies Center and Foreign Policy at the Heritage Foundation.

0:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

2:03 The kind of thinking necessary to overcome the disputes on the India-China border

6:23 US Pentagon's annual report mentions military security and development involving China's construction activities on this border to press its claim at the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

11:18 China has taken some of India's territory over the past nine years - what is India's security and foreign policy establishment on this?

20:59 No reason not to assume that the LAC in the eastern sector of boundary will not come alive in the months to come, due to lack of trust and mutual sensitivity between the two countries

25:25 With the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) sharing concerns over China's growing power and gaining some traction, is this destined to be a dangerous bilateral situation for both countries?

