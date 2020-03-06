Asian Insider Podcast: South Korea declares war on coronavirus; Health expert Gregory Gray on its rapid spread

Asian Insider Ep 27: South Korea declares war on coronavirus; Health expert Gregory Gray on its rapid spread

13:33 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every week. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has declared "war" against the coronavirus as the number of infections swelled beyond 5,000, ordering all government agencies to be on 24-hour alert and to boost their emergency response systems. We check in with our correspondent Chong May Choon based in Seoul for the latest there.

Health expert Dr Gregory Gray tells Asian Insider that we need to stay ahead of the curve in the future. He warns about its rapid spread, especially in areas with poor sanitation.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Zia-ul Raushan

Edited by: Chong Lii

