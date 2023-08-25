Asian Insider Podcast: Rohingya refugees have very little hope for a better future, say experts

This is where they have, over the years, been driven out from, in successive waves of pogroms, which refer to an organised massacre of a particular ethnic group.

In Rakhine state, life gets no better either; at least 27 Rohingya drowned when their boat sank offshore earlier this month as they tried to make the perilous journey to Malaysia across treacherous open seas - an occurrence by no means uncommon; more can be expected in the coming months.

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:50 23 Rohingya died in August when their boat capsized off Rakhine state; they had been trying to get to Malaysia

03:32 Rohingya are also the largest stateless population globally as their country of origin does not accept them as their nationals, as their citizens.

06:25 Acute malnutrition is rising among children

07:00 Armed groups sow chaos and mayhem in the camps, coupled with organized crime.

09:00 Hopes of going home destroyed by the architect of their expulsion, the commander in chief of the armed forces, General Min Aung Hlaing

13:00 A lot has to be done to allow the Rohingya to go home - but if they can’t, what then?

22:05 Dangerous gambles to reach other countries

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

