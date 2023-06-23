Asian Insider Podcast: Pakistan at loggerheads within

The Pakistani Taliban has also stepped up its attacks, and on the foreign front, India and the United States are deepening their relationship. Pakistan remains resilient, but not successful.

Find out why, as Nirmal Ghosh hosts Mr Husain Haqqani, Pakistan‘s former ambassador to the US and currently diplomat-in-residence at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi, and senior fellow at the Hudson Institute in Washington.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:07 Why we must first understand the political layout and the military’s role in Pakistan, a country of 230 million people and a nuclear power

4:30 Imran Khan’s cult-like following; military wanted good relations with the US but Imran Khan had anti-American sentiments

9:15 How vulnerable is Pakistan? Why the military is a political reality, so they need to be part of any national reconciliation

15:25 After US has chosen India as its big Asian partner, find out why Pakistan should resolve issues with India

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim, Paxton Pang and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

