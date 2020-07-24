Asian Insider Podcast: Options for Asean and India as US-China relations worsen?

Asian Insider Ep 33: Options for Asean and India as US-China relations worsen?

19:15 mins

Synopsis: Every Friday, together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, The Straits Times gives an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

In this latest episode, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh hosts Manila-based political scientist Richard Heydarian and Aparna Pande, director of Hudson Institute’s Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia.

They discuss options for the Asean region and India as US-China relations rapidly worsen.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh

Edited by: ST Video team

