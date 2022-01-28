Asian Insider Podcast: One year on after Myanmar's military coup takeover

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the week's global talking points with expert guests.
In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh speaks with Richard Horsey, Senior Advisor on Myanmar at the International Crisis Group, and Jan Jan, a student and co-founder of GM4MD (Global Movement for Myanmar Democracy).
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:50 Any optimism for a return to some stability and progress in Myanmar, politically?
03:56 Talks of an election in August 2023 - a move forward towards stability or violence?
05:52 GM4MD, a youth diaspora organisation formed in response to the military coup
08:36 Is it tenable for the military to hold onto power for another decade?
10:14 How the Burmese people and the ethnic minorities view Aung San Suu Kyi now
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Fa'izah Sani, Hadyu Rahim, Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
