Asian Insider Podcast: One year on after Myanmar's military coup takeover

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:50 Any optimism for a return to some stability and progress in Myanmar, politically?

03:56 Talks of an election in August 2023 - a move forward towards stability or violence?

05:52 GM4MD, a youth diaspora organisation formed in response to the military coup

08:36 Is it tenable for the military to hold onto power for another decade?

10:14 How the Burmese people and the ethnic minorities view Aung San Suu Kyi now

