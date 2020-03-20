Asian Insider Podcast: On the brink of recession thanks to the coronavirus

Asian Insider Ep 29: On the brink of recession thanks to the coronavirus

16:23 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every week. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

The Straits Times US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh hosts two special guests as they discuss the United States' coronavirus response and what it means for Asia.

Dr Saad B. Omer is the director of the Yale Institute for Global Health. Dr Danny Quah is dean, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, and Li Ka Shing professor in economics.

ST's correspondents across the region also chime in, on the latest status of the fight against the coronavirus.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Zia-ul Raushan

Edited by: Chong Lii

