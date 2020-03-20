Asian Insider Podcast: On the brink of recession thanks to the coronavirus

Asian Insider Ep 29: On the brink of recession thanks to the coronavirus
16:23 mins
Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every week. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.
The Straits Times US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh hosts two special guests as they discuss the United States' coronavirus response and what it means for Asia.
Dr Saad B. Omer is the director of the Yale Institute for Global Health. Dr Danny Quah is dean, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, and Li Ka Shing professor in economics.
ST's correspondents across the region also chime in, on the latest status of the fight against the coronavirus.
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Zia-ul Raushan
Edited by: Chong Lii
Follow more Asian Insider podcasts and rate us on:
Spotify: https://str.sg/JoVB
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JoV2
Google podcasts: https://str.sg/JoVu0
Playlist: https://str.sg/JwRb
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T