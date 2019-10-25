Asian Insider Podcast: Indonesia's 'gado-gado' Cabinet - the recipe for success?

Asian Insider Ep 9: Gado-Gado, the recipe for success?

14 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every Friday. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

Amid greater expectations from Indonesians of a better future, newly re-elected President Joko Widodo announced what some experts call a ‘gado gado’ Cabinet for its interesting mix of people. Will President Jokowi's team of technocrats and politicians spur Indonesia to greater heights?

The Straits Times US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh was keen to find out, as he discussed the pressing issues with regional correspondent Arlina Arshad and Dr Djayadi Hanan from Paramadina University.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Zia-ul Raushan

Edited by: Zia-ul Raushan

