Asian Insider Podcast: India's opting out of RCEP & the ramifications

Asian Insider Episode 11: India opts out of RCEP

14:37 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every Friday. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

Would the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have undermined India’s strategic interests in South-east Asia? Or would the mega-trade deal have helped PM Narendra Modi steer the Indian economy to pastures anew?

Those were some of the pertinent questions The Straits Times US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh discussed with associate editors Ravi Velloor and Vikram Khanna in this episode.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Zia-ul Raushan

Edited by: Zia-ul Raushan

