Asian Insider Podcast: How Chinese money transformed Cambodian coastal town Sihanoukville

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, a flood of Chinese casino and hotel investments brought a construction boom to the Cambodian coastal city.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:00 The transformation of Sihanoukville

3:55 How do residents in Sihanoukville feel? Did Cambodian businesses feel sidelined?

6:52 Surveys of regional policymakers, academicians and businessmen show China is the least trusted country in the region; but is this feeling as intense on the ground in countries like Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia?

10:25 Chinese loans, Laos and fears that it could become the next Sri Lanka, with a high debt burden

16:10 Other big China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects in the region: Are they proceeding as planned?

Highlights (click/tap above):

Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Subscribe to the Asian Insider Podcast channel and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Bhagyashree Garekar’s articles: https://str.sg/whNo

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

Asian Insider videos: https://str.sg/wdcC

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!