Asian Insider Podcast: How Chinese money transformed Cambodian coastal town Sihanoukville

Synopsis: The Straits Times' foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar hosts ST’s Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee.
They talk about China’s presence especially in this region in light of Hui Yee's recent reporting trip to Cambodia. She visited Sihanoukville, a quiet coastal town which has been transformed by Chinese investment.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, a flood of Chinese casino and hotel investments brought a construction boom to the Cambodian coastal city.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:00 The transformation of Sihanoukville
3:55 How do residents in Sihanoukville feel? Did Cambodian businesses feel sidelined?
6:52 Surveys of regional policymakers, academicians and businessmen show China is the least trusted country in the region; but is this feeling as intense on the ground in countries like Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia?
10:25 Chinese loans, Laos and fears that it could become the next Sri Lanka, with a high debt burden
16:10 Other big China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects in the region: Are they proceeding as planned?
Highlights (click/tap above):
Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Subscribe to the Asian Insider Podcast channel and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Bhagyashree Garekar’s articles: https://str.sg/whNo
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
Asian Insider videos: https://str.sg/wdcC
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!