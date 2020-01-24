Asian Insider Podcast: Ground Zero Wuhan - China battles to contain new Coronavirus

People wearing masks walk on a street in Kwun Tong district of Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A deadly coronavirus, which first appeared last month in the city of Wuhan in central China, has spread from the mainland to locations from Hong Kong to the U.S., coloring what is usually a period of celebration and reunion for Chinese people across the world with tension and anxiety.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Asian Insider Ep 20: Ground Zero Wuhan - China battles to contain new coronavirus

14:59 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every week. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

Topics: 

