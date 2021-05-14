Asian Insider Podcast: Descending into economic collapse

Asian Insider Ep 70: Descending into economic collapse

18:29 mins

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the week's global talking points with expert guests.

The international community needs to brace for a humanitarian catastrophe in Myanmar, as analysts Richard Horsey and Pwint Htun tell Asian Insider.

They discuss the following points:

1. People risking their lives to withdraw cash (4:16)

2. UN should consider delivering aid through mobile phones (9:33)

3. Criminal networks already well-entrenched in Myanmar (12:40)

4. Risk of state failure spreading to centre of Myanmar (14:00)

5. Military has undone decades of progress in poverty alleviation (15:27)

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team and Aleemah Basirah

