Asian Insider Podcast: Descending into economic collapse

Asian Insider Ep 70: Descending into economic collapse
18:29 mins
Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the week's global talking points with expert guests.
The international community needs to brace for a humanitarian catastrophe in Myanmar, as analysts Richard Horsey and Pwint Htun tell Asian Insider.
They discuss the following points:
1. People risking their lives to withdraw cash (4:16)
2. UN should consider delivering aid through mobile phones (9:33)
3. Criminal networks already well-entrenched in Myanmar (12:40)
4. Risk of state failure spreading to centre of Myanmar (14:00)
5. Military has undone decades of progress in poverty alleviation (15:27)
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team and Aleemah Basirah
