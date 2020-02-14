Asian Insider Podcast: China, Covid-19 and avoiding coronaviruses at home and work

The novel coronavirus - now officially known as Covid-19 - could become the next big pandemic.In this Asian Insider podcast, Pulitzer-winning author Laurie Garrett speaks with ST US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh on China's problems, and how to avoid the
The novel coronavirus - now officially known as Covid-19 - could become the next big pandemic.In this Asian Insider podcast, Pulitzer-winning author Laurie Garrett speaks with ST US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh on China's problems, and how to avoid the virus.PHOTO: AFP
Published
46 min ago

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Asian Insider Ep 24: China, Covid-19 and avoiding coronaviruses at home and work

16:37 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every week. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

Follow more Asian Insider podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://str.sg/JoVB

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JoV2

Google podcasts: https://str.sg/JoVu0

Playlist: https://str.sg/JwRb 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content