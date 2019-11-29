Asian Insider Podcast: China and the US - too late to decouple?

Asian Insider Ep 12: China and the US - too late to decouple?

22:26 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every Friday. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

A "decoupling" between China and the United States is neither likely nor feasible given that both economic heavyweights still have many reasons to work together.

On this very special live edition of the Asian Insider, The Straits Times US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh is joined by associate editor Vikram Khanna and global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim.

Selina Ling from OCBC and Professor Danny Quah also join in to discuss and dissect the far-reaching implications of this stand-off between the two powerhouses.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Zia-ul Raushan

Edited by: Zia-ul Raushan

