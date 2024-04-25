Asian Insider: Canton Fair draws traders despite tariffs threat | How followers help fund ‘Appointed Son of God’

Connie Er
Deputy Foreign Editor
Updated
Apr 25, 2024, 08:30 PM
Published
Apr 25, 2024, 08:15 AM

Dear ST reader, 

Traders at the ongoing Canton Fair – China’s biggest trade fair – say the world still needs Chinese goods, despite US allegations that the world’s top manufacturer is dumping products. And the traders are certainly not complaining about a proliferation of affordable Chinese green technology.

Australian importer John Walco had already purchased three containers of items such as solar and battery products after one morning at the fair - which runs from April 15 to May 5. “We like the overcapacity problem because it brings the price down,” he quipped.

Nearer home, Malaysia is believed to be looking at allowing a casino to operate in the Forest City project in Johor. Forest City is being built by a joint-venture company led by Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings. Malaysia's current King, Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, controls about a fifth of the joint-venture firm.

Sources told The Straits Times that such a development is among the proposals for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, an integrated commercial and investment hub to boost the movement of goods and people between Malaysia and Singapore.

In Singapore, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong prepares to step down on May 15, ST looks back at his 20 years in office and how he keeps Singapore special.

On April 24, ST won four golds and one silver at the Digital Media Awards Asia, organised by the World Association of News Publishers to recognise publishers that have adopted digital media and mobile strategies in response to how people consume news and information. SPH Media, which publishes ST, was the top winner with eight awards.

Oversupply of cheap Chinese goods? Canton Fair draws traders despite tariffs threat

Over 125,000 foreign buyers visited on the first five days, up by 23.2 per cent from the same window previously.

More on China:

China’s generative AI frenzy sparks boom in app creation

Chinese social media apps like Xiaohongshu a big draw for Singaporeans

From Lucky Plaza to Canada: How followers fund ‘Appointed Son of God’

Now-fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy was a spiritual adviser of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte.

Also in South-east Asia:

‘We buried our pots under our house': Hundreds in Myanmar flee to Thailand after clashes

Indonesia to start MRT expansion beyond Jakarta in Q3

New East-West line will connect capital city to nearby provinces of Banten and West Java.

More on Indonesia:

Indonesian court affirms Prabowo’s win, rejects appeals against result

Plan for Indonesian religious groups to run coal mines criticised

Modi accused of hate speech by opponents, analysts say possible shift in polls strategy

Voter turnout of 62 per cent in the first phase was lower than expected.

More on India:

Rising unemployment may influence youth vote

India pauses movement of construction workers to Israel

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Singapore banks on K-content to draw visitors

More K-dramas and variety shows will be filmed in Singapore.

Over in Japan:

Osaka World Expo chief undaunted by tepid interest among Japanese and cost overruns

Climate change risks: Asia teetering on the brink

A look at tipping points and what the risks for Asia are.

More on climate change issues:

Green Pulse Podcast: Can carbon credit ratings bring peace of mind to a troubled market?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top