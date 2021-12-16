Asian Insider: Blinken tours South-east Asia | Omicron spreads unease

Dear ST reader,

In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks tough on China and Myanmar during his tour of South-east Asia that was cut short after a reporter in his travelling party tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile regional hopes for a bounce-back in 2022 have been dampened after the first cases of the more infectious Omicron variant were reported in the Philippines, Cambodia and Indonesia.

Blinken in the region

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hit out at China’s "aggressive actions" in the South China Sea during his visit to Indonesia, the first stop on his South-east Asia tour, reports Indonesia correspondent Linda Yulisman. The top diplomat also expressed US commitment to strengthen its partnership with Indonesia, including in economic and infrastructure development.

In Malaysia, Mr Blinken said the US was looking at taking further action against Myanmar’s junta, and assessing if the military government’s actions amounted to genocide, reports Nadirah H.Rodzi from Kuala Lumpur.

Washington recently announced more sanctions on military-linked entities and individuals in Myanmar, but experts say these are unlikely to move the needle on the political crisis, writes Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee.

Omicron spreads unease

The first cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus were reported in the Philippines, Cambodia and Indonesia this week fuelling unease in the region. The more infectious strain has already spread to Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea and India, as well as Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Officials in Manila say it is too early to start tightening controls again, reports our Philippines correspondent Raul Dancel. Meanwhile the Omicron case in Jakarta was that of a cleaner at a hospital which treats Covid patients.

South-east Asian countries have kept existing vaccinated travel lanes open for now, adopting a wait-and-see approach while tightening border controls and ramping up testing, reports regional correspondent Jeffrey Hutton.

Democracy? Pick a version

The US-convened Democracy Summit a week ago set off sparks even before it began, with its guest list of 110 governments including Taiwan and Pakistan, but leaving out allies like Singapore and Turkey, and superpowers China and Russia.

The summit aimed to repair and strengthen democracy, writes US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh, by defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption and promoting respect for human rights. Last Friday the US and several other countries rolled out an export control programme to stop technology from falling into hands that would misuse them for repression, reports Charissa Yong from Washington.

In response, China’s propaganda machinery has been on overdrive, with Beijing promoting its own brand of socialist democracy and mocking the Capitol Hill riots as proof that US-style democracy has failed, writes China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei in the latest instalment of Power Play.

Listen to Nirmal sum up the summit in his Washington Report podcast.

Malaysia cashes in on chips

It’s a good problem to have. Malaysia’s electronics sector can’t clear their order backlog fast enough, as the pandemic has driven up demand for chips that power everything from laptops to fridges. It could take years before supply returns to normal, reports Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh from Penang, with more investment set to flow into the sector.

Home sweet home

Asia’s millennials are struggling to get on the property ladder, with the pandemic hardly making a dent on house prices. Remote working however has widened their options, as they look to the suburbs for cheaper alternatives.

Health and beauty

Japan’s annual ranking of its 47 prefectures for their attractiveness has spurred efforts to charm tourists and avoid landing at the bottom of the list, reports Japan correspondent Walter Sim in the latest edition of Letters from the Bureau.

Thailand’s salt tax could be implemented next year to deter its consumption, which for a Thai person stands at an average of nearly twice the amount recommended by the World Health Organisation. Common health issues in the kingdom like chronic renal failure, heart disease and diabetes are linked to excessive salt intake, writes Tan Tam Mei, our correspondent in Bangkok.



