Asian Insider: Asia's expectations for Biden administration

US set to remain tough on China, here to stay in Asia

Mr Biden's promise in his inaugural address that the US would repair its alliances and re-engage with the world and the forceful statements on China by key members of his Cabinet during their confirmation hearings have raised questions about which aspects of Trump-era policies the new administration will roll back or retain.

Beijing has long wish list that Biden will find difficult to fulfil

It will not be easy for Mr Biden to overturn Mr Trump's policies on China, including a last-minute declaration that Beijing had committed genocide against Uighur Muslims in the restive region of Xinjiang. There is bipartisan and public support in the US on an increasing number of issues concerning China.

For Singaporeans, Biden presidency a relief even as some regret Trump's exit

Political scientist Chong Ja Ian of the National University of Singapore said Singapore would need to rebuild trust with the US, and navigate a more precarious international setting, in the wake of Mr Trump's undermining of global institutions and legacy of frayed US-China relations.

India sees continuity in ties with US amid common need to counter China

The two countries have drawn closer against the backdrop of China’s growing assertiveness. India is currently embroiled in a tense border stand-off with China, while the US has various concerns over China, including its activities in the South China Sea.

Tokyo pragmatic about US return to international order

There are hopes that the world is in for a smoother ride under Mr Biden after four years of Mr Donald Trump, who ripped up conventional foreign policy playbooks and assailed even long-time ally Japan for not spending enough on trade and defence.

Seoul eager to rebuild ties with US but challenges remain

Experts said challenges remain in bilateral ties, particularly with regard to North Korea and Japan. North Korea has a track record of launching missiles to test every new US president, and how Mr Biden responds will signal his attitude towards the regime.

