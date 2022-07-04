Asian countries take steps to fight soaring inflation

KUALA LUMPUR - Countries across Asia are taking measures to tackle soaring inflation as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to have a domino effect on supply chains already disrupted amid the pandemic.

In Malaysia, where food inflation is at an 11-year high at 5.2 per cent, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday (July 3) that the government is taking steps to address the rising cost of living.

The government will spend RM70 billion (S$22 billion) on subsidies this year - the country's highest support package in history - to temper the spike in petrol, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas, cooking oil, flour and electricity costs.

Over RM700 million has been allocated to maintain the RM9.40 per kg price cap on chicken, while the cooking oil subsidy of RM4 billion is nearly double last year's RM2.2 billion.

Following two cash handouts to low-income households, PM Ismail on Sunday indicated there might be a third.

Thailand

Thailand's inflation is at a 14-year high, having crossed the 7 per cent mark in May.

The National Security Council (NSC) is expected to set up a special team of experts to tackle the country's fuel and food crisis when it meets on Monday.

NSC secretary-general Supot Malaniyom said the team and related agencies will tackle the crisis in three phases till the end of next year. It will have a particular focus on the rising price of fuel, which is affecting the transport sector and worsening inflation.

"NSC will focus on stability to prevent scarcity," he said, according to The Nation news site.