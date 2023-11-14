Asia’s ageing soldiers force US allies to widen recruitment drive

TOKYO – Older, shorter, female or even foreign – US allies in Asia are looking beyond their traditional military recruitment profile to secure enough troops and handle the growing security challenges posed by China and North Korea.

Japan and the Philippines each have simmering territorial disputes with China.

A wider swathe of countries including Australia and South Korea shares concerns about the economic devastation that could be wrought if they lose access to key sea lanes.

For all of them, Russia’s war on Ukraine has served as a reminder that an alliance with the US may not be enough to thwart possible attacks.

In particular, it has highlighted the sheer number of boots on the ground, not just equipment, needed in the event of such aggression.

Yet some Asian countries and territories, most notably Japan, face a shrinking pool of young recruits even as they fret over a possible contingency involving the huge armies boasted by some of their neighbours.

Taiwan is throwing its net wider for compulsory military service.

From May it included men as short as 155cm compared with a previous 157cm minimum, while those with a body mass index as low as 15 or as high as 35 now qualify.

In 2024, it will extend the length of service to a year from the current four months.

In South Korea, which is struggling with the world’s lowest birth rate, there has been talk of whether to conscript women as well as men.

Officials deny such a plan, though it would potentially double its pool of recruits. Australia allows experienced foreign soldiers to join its armed forces.

Japan has neither mandatory service nor a flow of willing immigrants to count on. Its military, known as the Self-Defence Forces, has seen applications fall.

The number of Japanese people between the ages of 18 and 26, the main source of recruits for the SDF’s lower ranks, has shrunk to around 10 million from 17 million three decades ago and is seen falling further in coming years.