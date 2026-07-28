Armenia's Pashinyan asks Putin to help resolve Russian restrictions on Armenian exports

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July 27 - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asked Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Monday to help resolve a dispute over Russian restrictions on Armenian exports, the Armenian government said.

Pashinyan, who has steered Armenia in a more pro-Western direction despite its alliance with Russia, told Putin that the trade restrictions violated agreements between the two countries and breached the rules of the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), of which both are members.

"He asked to take measures to resolve these issues," Pashinyan's office said, adding that Armenia remained ready to address outstanding disputes through dialogue.

The Kremlin said Putin told Pashinyan that the Armenian leader's proposal to seek European Union membership should be put to a referendum "as soon as possible".

Relations between Moscow and Yerevan have become increasingly strained as Armenia deepens ties with the West. Last month, Russia imposed trade restrictions, temporarily banning imports of a range of Armenian products, including fruit and vegetables, flowers, fish and alcoholic beverages.

Pashinyan visited Russia earlier this month after his Civil Contract party won re-election in June, defeating several pro-Russian opposition parties.

Moscow has warned that Armenia could be suspended from the EAEU if it continues pursuing EU membership.

Armenia is heavily dependent on Russia for energy supplies, while Russia accounted for about 35% of Armenia's foreign trade last year. REUTERS