Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on basic principles for peace treaty -TASS cites Armenian PM

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been able to agree on the basic principles for a peace treaty, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

The two countries have been at odds for decades, most notably over the breakaway Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which Baku's forces recaptured in September, prompting a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians from it.

But Pashinyan said there had been some progress in talks over a peace treaty even though he was cited as saying that the two countries still often struggled to agree on some things. REUTERS