Argentina's Milei thanks Chinese president, in softening of tone

BUENOS AIRES - Argentine President-elect Javier Milei on Wednesday thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for a letter congratulating him on last Sunday's elections results, despite earlier saying that if elected Argentina would not work with "communist" regimes.

"I thank President Xi Jinping for the congratulations and good wishes," Milei said on his personal X account. "I send him my most sincere wishes for the Chinese people's wellbeing."

China is Argentina's second-largest trade partner, after Brazil. REUTERS