Argentina's Milei thanks Chinese president, in softening of tone

FILE PHOTO: Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei addresses supporters as they react to the results of Argentina's runoff presidential election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 19, 2023. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
BUENOS AIRES - Argentine President-elect Javier Milei on Wednesday thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for a letter congratulating him on last Sunday's elections results, despite earlier saying that if elected Argentina would not work with "communist" regimes.

"I thank President Xi Jinping for the congratulations and good wishes," Milei said on his personal X account. "I send him my most sincere wishes for the Chinese people's wellbeing."

China is Argentina's second-largest trade partner, after Brazil. REUTERS

