Argentina will stay in Paris climate agreement under Milei, negotiator says

FILE PHOTO: Argentine president-elect Javier Milei addresses supporters after winning Argentina's runoff presidential election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 19, 2023. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

DUBAI - Argentina under President Javier Milei will remain part of the Paris Agreement on climate change, the country's new top climate diplomat told Reuters on Sunday, despite the leader's past comments that climate change is a hoax.

Veteran climate diplomat Marcia Levaggi said that the new government had sent her to be the head of the Argentinian delegation at the United Nations COP28 climate talks underway in Dubai.

She arrived on Sunday just as Milei was being inaugurated in Buenos Aires. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top