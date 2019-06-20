Apple mulls moving some production from China

(REUTERS) - The US trade war with China is reportedly pushing Apple to restructure its production chain. The Nikkei Asian Review says the iPhone maker is exploring the idea of moving up to 30 percent of its suppliers' production capacity from China to Southeast Asia. And it says that even if the trade dispute were resolved, the company would not change its mind about shifting production.

The Nikkei reports Apple has asked suppliers to mull manufacturing options outside of China, such as Mexico, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia. Those suppliers include iPhone assemblers Foxconn, Pegatron, Wistron; MacBook maker Quanta Computer; iPod maker Compal Electronics and AirPods makers Inventec, Luxshare-ICT and Goertek.

Apple gets nearly a fifth of its revenue from Greater China, and it's widely seen as a potential retaliatory target after the US slapped restrictions on Chinese telecom giant, Huawei.

Wedbush Securities says it would take at least two to three years for Apple to move 15% of its iPhone production from China to other regions.