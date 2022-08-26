Apec ministerial meeting focuses on efforts to ensure food security

BANGKOK (XINHUA) - Agriculture and food ministers as well as senior officials from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) economies on Friday (Aug 26) vowed enhanced cooperation to ensure food security in the region.

At the 7th Apec Food Security Ministerial Meeting held online, Thailand's Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Chalermchai Sri-On, who chaired the meeting, said that health, economic and environmental challenges have put tremendous stress on the global food system.

Noting that the Apec member economies are major food and agricultural commodity producers and exporters, Mr Chalermchai said "it is necessary to realign Apec's work and goals towards building a strong, inclusive and resilient community that can stand future shocks".

Participants at the meeting agreed to enhance efforts on supporting food security and trade facilitation, improving livelihoods and well-being, and promoting sustainability of natural resources and environment.

They also agreed to enhance innovation and technology in the agri-food sector as well as balancing economy, society and the environment.

The participating countries also vowed to foster active engagement of public-private partnerships in pursuing synergy and cooperation to enhance food security in the region.

During the meeting, an implementation plan of the Food Security Roadmap Towards 2030 was endorsed.