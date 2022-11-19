Apec leaders pledge to strengthen rules-based multilateral trading system, condemn war in Ukraine

BANGKOK – Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) said in a declaration on Saturday that the 21-member bloc would uphold and further strengthen a rules-based multilateral trading system.

Also, “most members” of the bloc added their voices to international pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, issuing a summit statement saying “most” of them condemned the war.

The declaration, made as Thailand handed over the Apec chair to the United States, said leaders of the group recognised that more intensive efforts are needed to address challenges like rising inflation, food security, climate change and natural disasters.

The statement, also signed off on by Apec members Russia and China, followed the wording of a Group of 20 (G-20) declaration issued last week.

On Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, most Apec leaders “stressed (that the war) is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy”. REUTERS, AFP