Apartment collapses in Russia's Syzran, 11 injured after Ukrainian drone attack

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MOSCOW, April 22 - Part of an apartment building has collapsed in the Russian city of Syzran on the Volga river after a Ukrainian drone attack, injuring 11 people, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Ukraine has increased attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure in recent months as U.S.-brokered peace talks have been paused with Washington focused on the war in Iran.

A large oil refinery is located in Syzran, some 1,000 km (621 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

The governor of the Samara region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that four people, including one child, have been rescued. Search-and-rescue operations are continuing, he added.

The RIA Novosti news agency, citing local emergency services, said 11 people, including two children, were injured.

Separately, the governor of the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, said a drone fell into the yard of a house; 36 people were evacuated, no one was injured. REUTERS