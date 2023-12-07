Amnesty: Israeli attack that killed Reuters journalist, wounded others must be investigated as a war crime

The gear that belonged to Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah who was killed on October 13 by what a Reuters investigation has found was an Israeli tank crew, is displayed during a press conference by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch as they released findings from their investigations into the deadly October 13 strikes by Israel on southern Lebanon, in Beirut, Lebanon, December 7, 2023. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

BEIRUT - Amnesty International said on Thursday that Israeli strikes that killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and injured six others in south Lebanon on Oct. 13 were likely a direct attack on civilians that must be investigated as a war crime.

Human Rights Watch, in a separate statement, said the two Israeli strikes were "an apparently deliberate attack on civilians and thus a war crime".

A Reuters investigation published on Thursday found an Israeli tank crew killed Abdallah and wounded the six other reporters by firing two shells in quick succession from Israel while the journalists were filming cross-border shelling from a distance. REUTERS

