Ambulance driver, patient killed in accident on North-South Expressway in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A patient and an ambulance driver were killed after the ambulance they were in met with an accident on the way from Ipoh to Slim River Hospital.

Muallim OCPD Superintendent Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the accident occurred at about 6.40am on Sunday (Aug 4) along the North-South Expressway.

The victims have been identified as Mr Mohd Hafidz Mohd Bahari, 37, the ambulance driver from Slim River, and Ms Azizah Dolah, 66, the patient from Felda Gunung Besout 2 in Sungkai.

Superintendent Wan Kamarul said a 40-year-old assistant medical officer suffered minor injuries, while a 29-year-old doctor and a 28-year-old nurse, who were also inside the ambulance, escaped unhurt.

"Initial investigations revealed that the right side of the back tyre burst, and this caused the vehicle to sway before hitting a side railing," he said.

Superintendent Wan Kamarul said the driver died on the spot after suffering head injuries.

The respiratory aid of the female patient was pulled out due to the accident, and that caused her death at the scene.