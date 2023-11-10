Albanese visits Xi: ‘A laying down of arms, not a reset’

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times’ associate editor and senior Asia columnist Ravi Velloor, as he distills his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this episode, which follows Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to Shanghai and Beijing, Ravi hosts the veteran Australian diplomat and Conservative Party polician Dave Sharma.
They discuss the state of Australia’s relations with China that have come under intense strain these past three years, the lessons Canberra drew from its spat with China and the future of the Western alliance in the Indo-Pacific.
They also look at whether Australian consensus over the nuclear submarine deal that is at the core of the Aukus military arrangement with Britain and the United States, has collapsed.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:52 Why this trip was important for stabilising Australia-China ties
6:37 Did the previous Scott Morrison government push too hard against China?
10:52 What the visit means for the future of the Indo-Pacific strategy
12:40 Has consensus on Aukus collapsed in Australia?
16:22 “Quad has pushed China to be more cooperative”: Dave Sharma
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Fa’izah Sani
Follow Speaking Of Asia Podcast every second Friday of the month here:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Ravi Velloor’s columns: https://str.sg/3xRP
Ravi Velloor on X: https://twitter.com/RaviVelloor
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i4Y3
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!