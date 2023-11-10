Albanese visits Xi: ‘A laying down of arms, not a reset’

They discuss the state of Australia’s relations with China that have come under intense strain these past three years, the lessons Canberra drew from its spat with China and the future of the Western alliance in the Indo-Pacific.

They also look at whether Australian consensus over the nuclear submarine deal that is at the core of the Aukus military arrangement with Britain and the United States, has collapsed.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:52 Why this trip was important for stabilising Australia-China ties

6:37 Did the previous Scott Morrison government push too hard against China?

10:52 What the visit means for the future of the Indo-Pacific strategy

12:40 Has consensus on Aukus collapsed in Australia?

16:22 “Quad has pushed China to be more cooperative”: Dave Sharma

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

