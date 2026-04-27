Al Qaeda-linked group says Mali army withdraws from town in north

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BAMAKO, April 27 - Al Qaeda's West Africa affiliate said on Monday that Mali's army was withdrawing from the northern town of Tessit, as the insurgents press an offensive that began with weekend attacks near the capital and in several other locations.

In a statement, the affiliate, Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, known as JNIM, said it was allowing Malian forces in Tessit to hand over their weapons and withdraw safely.

A spokesperson for Mali's government and a spokesperson for Mali's army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier on Monday, Africa Corps, a paramilitary group controlled by Russia's Defence Ministry, said its forces had withdrawn from the northern town of Kidal after fierce fighting there at the weekend.

Mali's military government, led by Assimi Goita, has pursued closer defence cooperation with Russia while spurning Western partners since taking power following coups in 2020 and 2021.

Goita has not been seen in public or made any statements since the attacks on Saturday. REUTERS