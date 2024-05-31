Airports in Russia's Tatarstan region resume operations after two-hour safety pause

MOSCOW - Airports in the cities of Kazan and Nizhnekamsk lifted temporary flight restrictions which had been imposed for safety reasons earlier on Friday, a representative for Rosaviatsia, the country's aviation regulator, said on Telegram.

The airports, both located in the Tatarstan region, were out of action for more than two hours before restarting operations.

Unverified videos on social media earlier on Friday had shown drones flying over the region.

Employees at several businesses in Kazan were also evacuated for safety reasons, Russian state news agencies reported, citing local officials. REUTERS