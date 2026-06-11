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AirAsia X postpones launch of Bahrain flight route due to regional conflict

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AirAsia had initially planned to commence the route in June.

AirAsia had planned to commence the route in June, but now expects the service to start in August or September.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia X said on June 11 it has postponed the launch of its planned service from Kuala Lumpur to London’s Gatwick airport via Bahrain until at least August due to the conflict in the Middle East.

AirAsia had initially planned to commence the route in June. It said in a statement it now expects the service to start in August or September, subject to market conditions.

The airline said affected passengers would be offered refunds or rescheduled bookings.

The budget carrier said it remains committed to opening a hub in Bahrain but needed to take a “measured approach”.

“Bahrain continues to play an important role in our long-term growth plans and regional connectivity strategy, and we remain focused on launching services to both Bahrain and London Gatwick when the operating environment is better aligned with our operational and commercial objectives,” AirAsia general manager Benyamin Ismail said.

AirAsia has been hard hit by volatile jet fuel prices, posting a quarterly net loss earlier in 2026 as it was forced to cut 10 per cent of flights and introduce a surcharge of about 20 per cent on fuel. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.