Aid reaches Papua New Guinea landslide site

PORT MORESBY - Supplies of food and medicine began arriving at the scene of a deadly landslide in Papua New Guinea on May 29, with aid workers discovering children rendered mute by the shock of the disaster.

Papua New Guinea’s government estimates that as many as 2,000 people may be buried beneath a massive landslide that struck a thriving highland settlement in Enga province in the early hours of May 24.

Only six bodies have so far been pulled from the mountain of churned-up earth after days of frantic digging with makeshift tools.

Difficulties getting aid and supplies to the site – and the speed of the government response – has stoked a mix of desperation and frustration on the ground.

Community leader Miok Michael told AFP that 19 of his “family members and relatives” were missing and feared dead.

“The relief support and donations are slowly reaching the affected site,” said Mr Michael, who recently visited the disaster zone.

“But displaced people are still crying and calling for help. There is no proper house for them to sleep in, all their houses were buried.”

With rescue teams abandoning hope of finding survivors under the metres of mud and rubble, the community has started to count the emotional and physical cost.

Mourning locals have started carrying the dead away in immense “haus krai” funeral processions, collective outpourings of love and grief that can last for weeks.

Images showed a group of men carrying a wooden casket down the forested valley on their shoulders as scores of mourners trailed behind them, wailing in despair.

Aid groups fear children will bear the brunt of the catastrophe, estimating that 40 per cent of residents in the area are younger than 16.

“What we are hearing is that, because of what they saw and experienced, many of the children have stopped talking,” Ms Justine McMahon from Care Papua New Guinea told AFP.

Unicef Papua New Guinea’s Niels Kraaier said workers were aware of nine orphaned children.

Unicef said it had started distributing rudimentary hygiene kits of buckets, jerry cans and soap, while World Vision said food, shelter, blankets and mosquito nets remained immediate needs.

However, full-scale rescue and relief efforts have been severely hampered by the site’s remote location, nearby tribal violence and landslide damage that has severed major road links.