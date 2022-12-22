Afghan men walk out of classrooms in support of women after Taliban university ban

KABUL – More than a dozen male university teachers in Afghanistan have resigned and several male students walked out of their classrooms in support of female students who were forced out of higher education following a Taliban decree.

“I don’t wish to continue working somewhere where there is an organized discrimination against innocent and talented girls of this country by those in power,” Kabul University professor Obaidullah Wardak, who quit in protest on Wednesday, said on Twitter, calling the the ban on women education “unjust and immoral”.

Some women and girls also took to the streets in the capital Kabul on Thursday, chanting “education for all”. Local media reported Taliban soldiers hit the protesters with sticks and whips, while detaining five of them along with two journalists covering the event.

Elsewhere, a social media post by Afghan Peace Watch showed several male students walking out of their classes in protest, while video footage showed girls weeping inside a class when hearing about the ban from a teacher.