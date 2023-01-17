Address social stigma to attract vocational school students, say parents in China

BEIJING - When Ma Jiu, 17, graduates from vocational school in July 2023, he hopes to land a job at Beijing Railway Administration as a traffic controller - a career choice not favoured by many in the country.

“There is a lot of stigma surrounding students like me, and the blue-collar workers we will become,” Mr Ma, who is studying at a school in Changping district in northern Beijing, told The Straits Times.

“But I’ve never been able to produce good results in primary and junior high school, so this might be my best choice in life,” he added. “My family is not well-to-do, so it is not like they can send me overseas for a better education.”

China has been trying to nudge more of its youth to take the path that Ma is currently on to fill a growing demand for blue-collar workers - a move that students and parents told ST will be difficult, given society’s discrimination against vocational schools.

Official projections estimate that China will be short of 30 million blue-collar workers by 2025, which authorities have been trying to fill with graduates from its 11,300 technical education institutes – the world’s largest vocational education system.

The big shortage of blue-collar workers is expected to weigh on the growth of China, the world’s factory. Already, plant owners have complained that they are finding it increasingly difficult to attract workers, who may prefer to be delivery riders for better flexibility and pay.

Currently, more than 30 million students are enrolled in vocational schools, local media reported. But the figure may not be sufficient to make up for the shortfall, particularly in the manufacturing and service sectors, according to a Dec 28 report by Capital University of Economics and Business in Beijing.

Youth in China are “increasingly unwilling to do manual labour and take on blue-collar jobs”, despite record high unemployment for those aged between 16 and 24, the report said.

Official statistics showed that China’s youth unemployment rate hit 19.9 per cent in July 2022, largely due to poor business sentiment brought about by Covid-19 outbreaks and a crackdown on tech companies. In December, the rate was 16.7 per cent, figures on Jan 17 showed.

The report also pointed out that the country’s blue-collar workers are getting older, with nearly half of the country’s 400 million blue-collar workers aged over 40 higher than the average age of 38.8 for the entire workforce.

To boost the status of vocational schools in society, China revised its vocational education law in 2022 – the first major reform since it was introduced in 1996 – to mix technical courses in academic high schools as well as offer better career guidance to blue-collar workers.

But parents said that the government must do more, including charting better career paths to what they see as “dead-end” jobs such as plant, farm and railway workers, and providing more pathways to universities.

Parents prefer that their children attend academic high schools, which allow students to enter universities.

“Parents cannot help comparing children, because, in China, how our children behave is a reflection on us and their upbringing,” said a bank worker, 36, who only gave her surname as Zhou. She has two sons, aged 3 and 5.

“Our children’s future, and what we are doing for them, is a topic that comes up at major gatherings like Chinese New Year reunions and during everyday life, among colleagues, mummy groups and conversations with our own parents,” she added.