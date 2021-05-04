ADB gas financing hurts its climate credentials, green groups say

SINGAPORE - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has channelled billions of dollars into financing gas projects over the past five years, a step that locks in long-term fossil fuel emissions and undermines its aim to reduce climate change risks in the region.

A report by two environmental groups released on Monday (May 3), the first day of the ADB's annual meetings in Manila this week, showed the Bank directed US$4.7 billion (S$6.25 billion) to gas projects since the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement at the end of 2015. Nearly two-thirds of the financing went to power plants and exploration/extraction.