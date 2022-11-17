Across The Causeway Podcast: Listen to our Malaysia GE2022 analyses

Catch up with The Straits Times Malaysian bureau in our latest podcast analyses of Malaysia’s 15th General Election.

A record 108 independent candidates are contesting in Malaysia’s polls on Nov 19, some even stealing the thunder from mainstream politicians. The Straits Times’ Hairianto Diman meets three colourful independent candidates to find out why they choose to fight the odds in the Malaysian GE.

They are Mr Lee Wai Hong, a 42-year-old website designer (contesting the Seputeh seat), Mr Kuan Chee Heng, a 59-year-old social activist (contesting the Puchong seat) and Ms Siti Kasim, a 59-year-old lawyer and social activist (contesting the Batu seat).

Malaysia GE2022: Meet 3 colourful independents rising against the odds to be heard