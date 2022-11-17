Across The Causeway Podcast: Listen to our Malaysia GE2022 analyses

Catch up with The Straits Times Malaysian bureau in our latest podcast analyses of Malaysia’s 15th General Election.
A record 108 independent candidates are contesting in Malaysia’s polls on Nov 19, some even stealing the thunder from mainstream politicians. The Straits Times’ Hairianto Diman meets three colourful independent candidates to find out why they choose to fight the odds in the Malaysian GE.
They are Mr Lee Wai Hong, a 42-year-old website designer (contesting the Seputeh seat), Mr Kuan Chee Heng, a 59-year-old social activist (contesting the Puchong seat) and Ms Siti Kasim, a 59-year-old lawyer and social activist (contesting the Batu seat).
Malaysia GE2022: Meet 3 colourful independents rising against the odds to be heard
First-time voters, multiple political coalitions, and flash floods are just a few factors that make Malaysia’s general election unpredictable. Listen below to what’s at stake in the national polls.
Malaysia GE2022: Unpredictable election enters final stretch
In the podcast below, ST’s Hairianto Diman hosts Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teo, who weighs in on the key battles to watch after nomination closed on Saturday, Nov 5.
Expect several multi-cornered fights, especially in key battleground states where the three biggest coalitions - Barisan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan, and Perikatan Nasional - are vying to capture the most number of seats to form the next government.
Battles to watch - Nomination Day for Malaysia GE2022
