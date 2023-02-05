Aboard the Nimitz, a high-stakes passage on the high seas

USS NIMITZ, South China Sea –The first crossing of the Pacific by the USS Nimitz in 1987 probably went unnoticed. The world’s oldest serving aircraft carrier was then a strapping teenager; China was just beginning to stir. The Asian giant was a decade deep into its market reforms, immersed in building up its private sector and climbing up the GDP ranks.

Much water has flown under the ship’s bridge since.

Back in the Pacific on another deployment last month, the entry of the grand old lady – 54 now – to the South China Sea made a predictable splash. The Nimitz-led Carrier Strike Group 11, which includes a guided-missile cruiser and several destroyers, was soon shadowed by a Chinese carrier, vintage 2017. China’s Global Times reported that the CNS Shandong held “realistic combat-oriented confrontational exercises”, with drills that simulated hostile aircraft attacks.

“It is normal that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) monitors potentially provocative foreign military moves on China’s doorstep, and the foreign forces would serve as practice partners that contribute to the PLA’s combat-readiness,” the newspaper quoted analysts as saying.

Standing at the curiously small flag bridge overlooking the wind-blown flight deck of the 23-storey Nimitz, Rear-Admiral Christopher Sweeney, commander of the carrier group, brushed off the incident as nothing more than ordinary.

“We’re always sailing together. It’s international waters, it’s pretty routine. I have not had anything that was provocative or any unsafe interactions,” he told The Sunday Times and a small group of other media outlets in an interview.

“We’re very robust. The Chinese are very robust.”

The region fears that this robustness will one day be tested in its waters. This year, China launches its first domestically designed and built super aircraft carrier. The Fujian features an electromagnetic catapult-assisted launch system, an improvement over the ski jump method used to launch aircraft off China’s two older carriers. The new system resembles the one used on America’s latest carrier, the USS Gerald Ford, which made its maiden deployment in October 2022.

Rear-Adm Sweeney, in charge of an ageing carrier that may make two more deployments before it is decommissioned, regards China’s success with military modernisation with a dose of detachment.

“It’s taken us 100 years to get there,” he said. “Maybe the Chinese are faster, smarter... I don’t know... But it takes time and experience. You just don’t create it overnight.”

The US, which pioneered the world’s first aeroplane, was experimenting with flying planes off ships as early as in 1910 and pressed its first aircraft carrier into service in 1922. It provided unprecedented war fighting capability and means of power projection.