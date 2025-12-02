A Japanese regional assembly is set to vote by December 22 on restarting nuclear plant

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

KASHIWAZAKI, Japan, Dec 2 - A Japanese regional assembly on Tuesday began deliberations on whether to partially restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant, the world's largest, as the nation seeks to bolster its domestic power sources.

The plant, located around 300 kilometers (186 miles) northeast of Tokyo on the coast of the Sea of Japan, was shut down after a powerful tsunami destroyed the Fukushima Daiichi reactor in 2011. Both are operated by Tokyo Electric Power Co.

The peaceful coastal area encompassing Kashiwazaki city and Kariwa village, home to around 80,000 people, is gaining attention as the restart of the plant's Unit No. 6 would be the first for TEPCO since the Fukushima disaster.

"The use of nuclear energy is essential in Japan, which has few resources," said TEPCO President Tomiaki Kobayakawa on Monday as he gave top delegates from the Japan Business Federation a tour of the plant.

After the Fukushima disaster, Japan shuttered all 54 nuclear reactors in operation at the time, which left it heavily reliant on fossil fuel imports. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has said she supports more nuclear relaunches to strengthen energy security and address the cost of imported energy, which accounts for 60% to 70% of Japan's electricity generation.

TEPCO has been improving safety at its nuclear power business, Kobayakawa said, as around 20 staffers - clad in thick blue hazmat suits - performed safety drills at the plant.

But Yukihiko Hoshino, a member of the Kashiwazaki city assembly, said local residents were concerned about the chances of another nuclear accident.

"The biggest worry is whether they will be able to evacuate," he said.

He said there are still people who cannot return home to the Fukushima plant area.

The Niigata assembly's final session of 2025 runs from Tuesday until December 22. TEPCO plans to restart the 1,356-megawatt Unit No. 6 in January, pending the assembly's vote.

It is not clear when the assembly might vote on the plant's restart. TEPCO was looking to restart Unit No. 7 later and possibly decommission the other five.

Of the 54 reactors that were in operation before the Fukushima incident, Japan has restarted 14 of the 33 that remained operable. On its own, Unit No. 6 could improve the supply situation for the energy-hungry Tokyo area by 2%, according to Japan's industry ministry.

After years of decline, Japan's power demand is set to grow thanks to data center expansions and AI-driven businesses.

