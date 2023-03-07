6th suspect in murder of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi granted bail

A 41-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi was granted bail at HK$50,000 (S$8,566) on Monday by the court, after prosecutors accused him of trying to help one of the alleged killers flee the city.

The sixth suspect, Lam Shun, appeared before Kowloon City Court for assisting an offender with intent to impede his apprehension or prosecution, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Monday.

The yacht rental agent allegedly arranged Alex Kwong’s attempted escape to Macau on Feb 24 for HK$300,000.

Kwong allegedly conspired with two family members to kill Ms Choi, his 28-year-old ex-wife, who was found dismembered in a village house after she was reported missing on Feb 21.

The court prosecutor did not object to Lam’s bail but asked for stringent conditions to be imposed on the accused, including a “reasonable” amount of cash and a requirement to report to police. He added that the prosecution’s stance might change if the charge was subsequently upgraded to a more serious one.

Acting principal magistrate Peony Wong released Lam on a HK$50,000 bail after finding the initial amount of HK$20,000, which Lam offered to raise, was “too small”.

He was barred from leaving the city, ordered to surrender his travel documents, and must also report to a police station twice a week and inform officers about any change of address.

Mr Kwong, 28, his father Kwong Kau, 65, and brother Anthony Kwong, 31, were earlier charged with murder and remanded in custody.

His 63-year-old mother, Jenny Li, was also detained for allegedly destroying evidence against her during a police investigation on Feb 23.

All of those charged will return to Kowloon City Court on May 8.

Police also arrested a 47-year-old masseuse, identified only by the surname Ng, for allegedly renting a flat in West Kowloon as a temporary shelter for Alex Kwong to evade law enforcement.

She was released on bail without charge, but must report to police later this month.