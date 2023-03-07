6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks southern Philippines: US Geological Survey

The shallow earthquake struck at about 2pm in Davao de Oro province on Mindanao island. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS
Updated
14 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

MANILA - A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said, with the local authorities warning of aftershocks and possible damage.

The shallow earthquake struck at about 2pm, a few kilometres from Maragusan municipality in the mountainous province of Davao de Oro in Mindanao island.

An employee in the Maragusan disaster office told news agency AFP that the authorities were checking reports of a landslide on a national highway.

“We have not received any reports of other damage or casualties, but we are checking the villages around the town,” he added, declining to give his name.

“Things shook at the office, but there was no damage.”

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through South-east Asia and across the Pacific basin. AFP

More On This Topic
6.1-magnitude quake rocks central Philippines
Getting ready for the ‘Big One’: Inquirer

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top