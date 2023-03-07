6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks southern Philippines: US Geological Survey

MANILA - A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said, with the local authorities warning of aftershocks and possible damage.

The shallow earthquake struck at about 2pm, a few kilometres from Maragusan municipality in the mountainous province of Davao de Oro in Mindanao island.

An employee in the Maragusan disaster office told news agency AFP that the authorities were checking reports of a landslide on a national highway.

“We have not received any reports of other damage or casualties, but we are checking the villages around the town,” he added, declining to give his name.

“Things shook at the office, but there was no damage.”

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through South-east Asia and across the Pacific basin. AFP