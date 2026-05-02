5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts western Japan; no tsunami warning issued

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An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 jolted western Japan on May 2, but no tsunami warning was issued, the country’s weather agency said.

The quake, which struck at 6.28pm, registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the prefectures of Mie, Nara and Wakayama, and occurred at a depth of 70km in Nara, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. KYODO NEWS