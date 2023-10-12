447 children and 248 women among 1,417 killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

Palestinians carry the dead body of a woman killed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Some 447 children and 248 women are among the 1,417 killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry has also reported 6,268 wounded since Saturday. REUTERS

