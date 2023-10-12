447 children and 248 women among 1,417 killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

Some 447 children and 248 women are among the 1,417 killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry has also reported 6,268 wounded since Saturday. REUTERS
