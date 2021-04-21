32 individuals in S'pore make it to Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list

Thirty-two individuals in Singapore have been included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia - a list that highlights 300 entrepreneurs and trailblazers in various fields who are under the age of 30.

The honourees selected were from 10 categories - each with 30 entries - including social impact, consumer technology, and healthcare and science.

In announcing the list yesterday, Forbes said it features bright and innovative young leaders who have persevered and thrived despite global uncertainty amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore is represented by 28 entries - co-founders of the same company are grouped together in one entry - its highest number since the list's inception in 2016. It is the fourth-most represented country, after India, China and Japan.

Among the Singapore-based individuals who made the list is Ms Serene Cai, co-founder of digital health start-up Speedoc, which provides services such as booking of healthcare professionals and medicine deliveries.

The 28-year-old said: "The future of digital health is about things that are impossibly simple to use. For example, I can't wait for the day when toothbrushes that can monitor gum disease or toilets that can detect glucose in urine become affordable.

"We are waiting for technology and adoption to catch up so that (such devices) become affordable, accessible and part of our everyday lives."

Mr Harsh Dalal, 19, co-founder of software development company Team Labs, is also one of those who made the prestigious list under the consumer technology category.

Others include Mr Edward Yee, 26, co-founder of social enterprise fund Givfunds, and Ms Oh Chu Xian, 27, co-founder of waste tech start-up Magorium.

Those who made the list were selected from more than 2,500 nominations and vetted by industry veterans. Criteria for honourees include their demonstration of leadership, how they embody the entrepreneurial spirit, and their potential success in their industry.

The Afghan Girls' Robotic Team, which comprises five girls aged between 15 and 19, is among the honourees. The team was formed with help from New York-based non-profit organisation Digital Citizen Fund in 2017, and developed a low-cost, lightweight ventilator to help patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Afghanistan.

The release of the ventilator after final testing is expected to offset a shortage of ventilators in the country.

Other people on the list include South Korean K-pop singer IU, Japanese rock climber Tomoa Narasaki, Chinese table tennis star Chen Meng and Mr Harshil Mathur, co-founder and chief executive of online payments company Razorpay.