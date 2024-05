BEIJING – Shops peddling two-yuan (S$0.40) bread, three-yuan all-you-can-eat porridge and 10-yuan haircuts are popping up all over China to cater to the thrifty, as the Chinese fret about job security.

Bakeries simply named Two Yuan Bread Shop, in particular, have inspired a craze on social media, with posts showing snaking queues in front of them, even as new shop owners share their “entrepreneurial journey” after ditching their jobs.