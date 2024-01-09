100 incidents of armed robbery against ships in Asia recorded in 2023

SINGAPORE - A total of 100 incidents of armed robbery against ships in Asia took place in 2023, a marked increase from the 84 such incidents in 2022.

This is according to the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC), which held a media briefing at M Hotel on Jan 9.

ReCAAP stands for Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia. The agreement entered into force in 2006, and 20 states – with 14 in Asia among them – are contracting parties.

However, 2023 was the third consecutive year in which no incidents of piracy on the high seas or outside coastal states’ jurisdiction were reported.

Mr Krishnaswamy Natarajan, executive director of ReCAAP ISC, said most of the incidents were opportunistic, targeting vessels that were travelling slow or were easily boarded.

While the number of armed robberies against ships in Asia rose in 2023, Mr Natarajan said he was heartened that several arrests were made, as these serve as “a deterrence, and send a strong signal to the organised criminal groups that their acts will be severely dealt with”.

He added that the rising number of such armed robberies against ships was understandable and “not that alarming”, as many countries were recovering from Covid-19.

In 2021, there were 82 reported cases.

Mr Natarajan told The Straits Times: “We have to understand that Covid-19 brought an economic meltdown across the globe... Some of the countries in this region are economically poor, and that’s why these petty crimes are taking place. What they take are scrap metal and ropes, nothing of high value.”

Closer to Singapore waters, 63 out of the 100 incidents happened in the straits of Malacca and Singapore.

Of these, 58 incidents occurred in the roughly 114km-long Singapore Strait.

In most of the nocturnal incidents in the Singapore Strait, the perpetrators did not harm the crew. In eight incidents, the criminals were violent to the crew and a ship master was injured in the chest in one of them.

Ms Lee Yin Mui, deputy director of ReCAAP ISC, said: “Of the 63 incidents (that took place in the straits of Malacca and Singapore), the majority have occurred on bulk carriers, followed by barges towed by tug boats, and the rest on tankers and supply vessels.”

She added that 71 per cent of the incidents – or 45 of them – occurred in the eastbound lane of the Singapore Strait.

Ms Lee shared case studies where successful arrests were made in jurisdictions in Bangladesh, India, the Philippines and the straits of Malacca and Singapore.