1 Indian police clear protest

The police in New Delhi broke up a protest against India's citizenship law yesterday, citing a ban on public gatherings because of the coronavirus outbreak. At least 50 protesters were reportedly at the site. The police said at least nine people were detained.

2 Entertainment spots to close

All entertainment outlets will be closed from 11.59pm tomorrow until April 30, as Singapore's fight against the coronavirus enters a new phase. The task force set up to combat the outbreak also said that tuition and enrichment classes, as well as all religious services, will be suspended.

Publishers of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post have released a statement urging China to reverse its decision to expel their American journalists. They said that the media was collateral damage in a diplomatic dispute between the Chinese and American governments.

4 More Indonesians don veils

More Indonesian women now see the wearing of a niqab - a face veil - as a vital act for receiving heavenly rewards. Although some have associated it with extremism, thousands of mainly urban, middle-class women have made the decision to don the veil.

5 Hoping for global response

A global pandemic cries out for a global response. All eyes are on the Group of 20 virtual summit this week, with many hoping it comes up with a credible response as it did in the 2008 global financial crisis, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

A potential new election candidate for the People's Action Party (PAP) was seen with Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam and other Nee Soon GRC MPs yesterday. Ms Carrie Tan, 37, founding executive director of charity Daughters of Tomorrow, was spotted during a tour of the new HomeTeamNS clubhouse in Khatib.

7 Teochew clan tussle in court

The High Court on Monday affirmed that a high-profile legal tussle between two rival Teochew clan groups should go to trial in open court. At the centre of the spat is the redevelopment and occupancy of the Teochew Building, which both organisations had occupied together for 55 years.

8 Virus will cause recession

The coronavirus pandemic will cause a global recession this year that could be worse than the one triggered by the global financial crisis of 2008, but world economic output should recover next year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday. It also welcomed the extraordinary fiscal actions already taken by many countries.

9 Local sports events halted

Football's Singapore Premier League and the Netball Super League have been suspended after the Ministry of Health announced yesterday that all sporting events must be stopped until April 30, although this may be extended. Sport Singapore has also suspended all of its youth-centric organised programmes until April 7.

10 New US crime showa hit

Crime procedural FBI: Most Wanted follows an elite mobile task force as it criss-crosses the United States hunting fugitives. The drama was an instant smash in the US, where it was the most-watched new series premiere in January.

StraitsTimes Digital

VIDEO

Keep clean to keep well

A panel of experts, including Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli (centre), discusses the importance of personal and public hygiene as Singapore continues its battle against Covid-19. str.sg/blurb283

WEB SPECIAL

Empty malls, quiet streets in Malaysia

Malaysia implemented a restricted movement order last Wednesday to battle the coronavirus outbreak. Has life there come to a standstill? Correspondent Trinna Leong finds out. str.sg/blurb284