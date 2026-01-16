7 foreign tourists rescued after becoming lost near Hokkaido’s Furano ski resort

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

- Seven foreign tourists who were likely backcountry skiing became stranded and were rescued near the Furano ski resort in northern Japan’s Hokkaido early on Jan 16 , police said.

Police said they received an emergency call at around 3.40pm (2.40pm, Singapore time) on Jan 15 from a person reporting they had become lost while skiing outside the resort’s patrolled areas . All were rescued without injuries.

The emergency call was made using a satellite communication feature of a smartphone, police said. The tourists were found at Mount Furano Nishidake, near the ski resort.

The central Hokkaido ski resort, known for its abundant powder snow, is particularly popular among foreign tourists. KYODO NEWS