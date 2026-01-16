Straitstimes.com header logo

7 foreign tourists rescued after becoming lost near Hokkaido’s Furano ski resort

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The call to report the missing people was made using a satellite communications feature on a smartphone.

The central Hokkaido ski resort is particularly popular among foreign tourists.

PHOTO: LESLIE KOH

Follow topic:

HOKKAIDO, Japan - Seven foreign tourists who were likely backcountry skiing became stranded and were rescued near the Furano ski resort in northern Japan’s Hokkaido early on Jan 16, police said.

Police said they received an emergency call at around 3.40pm (2.40pm, Singapore time) on Jan 15 from a person reporting they had become lost while skiing outside the resort’s patrolled areas. All were rescued without injuries.

The emergency call was made using a satellite communication feature of a smartphone, police said. The tourists were found at Mount Furano Nishidake, near the ski resort.

The central Hokkaido ski resort, known for its abundant powder snow, is particularly popular among foreign tourists. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
Snowboarder discovers dead woman’s leg sticking out of the snow at Hokkaido ski resort
Japan officials urge vigilance amid spate of winter deaths
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.