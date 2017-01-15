While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 15 edition

Donald Trump blasts black congressman who said he is not a 'legitimate' president

President-elect Donald Trump began a long holiday weekend that honours slain black civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr by blasting another African-American activist and politician who said he doesn't see Trump as a "legitimate president".

Democratic Representative John Lewis, of Georgia, had said on a segment of Meet The Press released by NBC on Friday that he thought hacking by Russians had helped Trump, a Republican, get elected in November.

Lewis said he does not plan to attend Trump's Jan 20 inauguration, the first time he'd missed such an event since being elected to the House in 1986.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that Lewis was falsely complaining about election results and instead "should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested)."

"All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!" Trump tweeted.

Broadway star Jennifer Holliday pulls out of Donald Trump concert

Facing fan backlash, Broadway star Jennifer Holliday has backed out of performing at Donald Trump's inauguration concert, the singer said in an open letter.

Trump's inaugural committee had announced on Friday that Holliday, a Tony award winner who is black, would perform in a concert at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve of the tycoon's inauguration, joining a lineup featuring country stars Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood.

But disgruntled fans - including many from the LGBT community - took to Twitter to denounce Holliday's slated participation.

At least 19 dead as boat capsizes in India: Police

At least 19 people died after a boat carrying some 40 revellers returning from a kite festival capsized in the Ganges river in eastern India, police said.

“We can confirm that 19 people have died. Rescue operations are on to find those still missing,” Manu Maharaj, senior police superintendent, told AFP.

TV footage showed emergency workers searching for survivors underwater as anxious family members waited on the shore.

Football: Conte dismisses talk of Costa bust-up

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte played down talk of a problem with Diego Costa after omitting the striker from his squad for Saturday's 3-0 win at Leicester City.

Costa, Chelsea's top scorer with 14 league goals, is thought to have been dropped after a training-ground row with fitness coach Julio Tous.

There are also reports he is the subject of an eye-watering offer from an unnamed Chinese club, but Conte said he had only been absent at the King Power Stadium because of a back injury.

Football: Payet won't be sold vows West Ham owner Sullivan

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has warned Dimitri Payet there is no chance he will allow the unhappy France star to force his way out of the Premier League club.

Payet stunned West Ham boss Slaven Bilic this week when he admitted he wants to leave during the January transfer window and wasn't willing to play against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who signed a £125,000-a-week (S$217,000) five-year contract last February, is believed to want to rejoin former club Marseille, who are ready to pay the Hammers £20 million to bring him back to Ligue 1.

